The Yellah Fellah exhibition currently showing at Taree's Manning Regional Art Gallery has been curated by Catherine Croll.
It features the work of Gary Lee, Damien Shen, Jason Wing and Caroline Oakley, plus "The Story of Mei Kim" as told by Mel Armstrong.
This exhibition explores contemporary Indigenous artists' unique stories of how they grew up in Australia and were moved to express their own experiences, emotions, self-concepts, strength and joy growing out of their mixed Aboriginal and Chinese heritage.
The exhibition concludes on January 28.
