Manning River Times

Taree swimmer's success at Country meet

January 26 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree swimmer Amaya Cross with her medal haul from the Country Regional meet at Alstonville.

TAREE Torpedoes swimmer Amaya Cross won three silver medals at the Country Regional carnival held at Alstonville.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.