TAREE Torpedoes swimmer Amaya Cross won three silver medals at the Country Regional carnival held at Alstonville.
Amaya was second in the 200m breast, 50 and 100m freestyle. She also clocked personal best times in the two other events she contested.
She swan in four events on the second day of the championship and achieved PBs in the 100m butterfly and the 50m back
There were 317 swimmers competing at Alstonville.
Three Torpedoes, Katelyn, Lucas and Mya Weiley competed in the Country Regional at Goulburn.
Katelyn clocked a PB in the 50 free, the 50 fly and 100 free, Lucas recorded PBs in the 50 free and 100 free while Mya and a PB in the 100 back.
Meanwhile, Taree swimmer Lauren Oberg attended a Youth Leadership Camp in Sydney, hosted by Swimming NSW. The camp focused on building leadership skills, including fun group bonding sessions like problem solving, raft making, high ropes and canoeing.
Lauren was one of only three swimmers selected from the Swimming North Coast Zone to be selected to attend the camp,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.