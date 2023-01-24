The grazing table was groaning under its own weight and the champagne was flowing as the Manning Valley arts community celebrated the opening of the new Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre.
Invited guests were greeted with the sounds of musician Jake Davey and the colourful roaming stilt walkers from Circatus when they entered the foyer of the MEC, prior to entering the new studio for the official proceedings.
Uncle Russ Saunders OAM performed Welcome to Country and a didgeridoo solo, followed by the Biripi Dancers performing some of their repertoire and a cleansing of the studio of negative energy.
After the official speeches by Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin, Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie and MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin, the guests were treated to a preview of the first show to be staged in the Beryl Jane Flett Studio in February, extracts from Banjo, by Got Ya Back Productions. Banjo is a fusion of the spoken verse of poet AB Patterson, music by Coldplay and contemporary dance.
The Beryl Jane Flett Studio is a multipurpose "black box theatre", a space that looks simple, with no stage, and is suitable for more intimate performances than would normally be performed on the MEC stage.
Designed by local architects Russell and Carolyn McFarland, the theatre seats 159 people. The seats are able to be concertinaed back to open the studio up to be configured for other purposes and events.
Tim Maddren, one of the Banjo trio present at the opening, gave the studio his seal of approval and said it was huge asset to the community.
"The way it's designed, it's very, very clever, very usable, and I think Taree will get so much benefit out it for years," Tim said.
The studio was made possible by a generous bequest from the Flett family of $1.1 million, $1.5 million from the NSW government, $1 million from the federal government and $900,000 from MidCoast Council. Taree Arts Council, a non-profit organisation, donated $56,200.
"This is such a wonderful partnership with everybody," Mr Franklin said.
"I think that's what the community expects, too, all levels of government working together. And then to have that with, obviously, the extraordinary generosity of the Flett family as well, it's a beautiful symbiosis between everybody to make this incredible new versatile space for the community."
Banjo is on at the Beryl Jane Flett Studio from February 23-26. Tickets can be purchased at www.themec.com.au.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
