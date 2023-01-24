Manning River Times
Beryl Jane Flett Studio at Manning Entertainment Centre officially opens

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated January 24 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:30pm
The grazing table was groaning under its own weight and the champagne was flowing as the Manning Valley arts community celebrated the opening of the new Beryl Jane Flett Studio at the Manning Entertainment Centre.

Local News

