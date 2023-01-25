MidCoast Council has announced a series of initiatives designed to boost arts and culture across the region, as it prepares to withdraw its membership from Arts Mid North Coast.
"A thriving arts community is essential for our local area - arts and culture enhance all of our lives," MidCoast Mayor, Claire Pontin said. "That's why I am proud to announce that council is changing its delivery model to support local artists and the cultural community."
The initiatives include establishing an arts and cultural advisory group and a new local arts grant to assist arts groups and individuals stage public events.
These measures are in addition to the support council currently provides through its arts and cultural programs at the Manning Regional Art Gallery and Manning Entertainment Centre and through its events sponsorship program.
Mayor Pontin said council will continuing to engage with arts and cultural organisations, including Regional Arts NSW and Create NSW, for the purpose of supporting artists and cultural events in the region.
"We're really excited about the new direction we're taking to support the arts.
"We know that by strengthening our region's creatives, we're also helping to invigorate the local economy as well as improve the lifestyle of our residents and the experience of our visitors."
In line with its Cultural Plan, council is planning other initiatives to support the arts, with further announcements planned for 2023.
