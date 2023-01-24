Five of the seven exhibiting, and an ecologist, addressed the official launch of three new exhibitions at Manning Regional Art Gallery.
'Unseen Transitions' is a collaborative exhibition by needle-felt sculptor Gemma Cross and textile artist Freyja Moon, exploring the correlating conditions of the environment and our own psychological experiences.
"Speaking of hope to a community hid hard, hit successively, still reeling, sharing the lesser-known stories, of the sea horse that changes its colour with its mood, of the studio swept away in the flood, of the unseen psychological transitions," Tess Kerbel wrote of the exhibition launch.
"All the staff and speakers were in tears, except the ecologist, who speaks of the power of story, of deep listening, of finding The Dreaming Path, while the ghosts of what was and what may be shift and shimmer around us, trying to make sense of these times."
Also on exhibition are the works of Sue Finlayson, Pat Land and Anke de Reuver. Their art is their attempts to make sense of the events of the last four years, both locally and globally.
"Droughts, fires, floods and a global pandemic created the perfect storm for our regional community. Managing life's milestones around these events can prove difficult."
Yellah Fellah, curated by Catherine Croll, features the work of Gary Lee, Damien Shen, Jason Wing and Caroline Oakley, plus the "Story of Mei Kim" as told by Mel Armstrong
This exhibition explores contemporary Indigenous artists' unique stories of how they grew up in Australia and were moved to express their own experiences, emotions, self-concepts, strength and joy growing out of their mixed Aboriginal and Chinese heritage.
Be quick, the exhibitions close on January 28. Manning Regional Art Gallery is located in Macquarie Street, Taree.
