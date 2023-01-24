Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree's Martin Bridge painting and maintenance finished

January 24 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taree's Martin Bridge maintenance project is all but complete following several years of disruptions caused by weather, flooding, and COVID. File Photo.

The painting and maintenance of Taree's Martin Bridge has been completed following several years of unplanned disruptions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.