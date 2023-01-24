The painting and maintenance of Taree's Martin Bridge has been completed following several years of unplanned disruptions.
Originally funded in 2019, the State government initiative has been subject to numerous weather delays, flooding events and the impact of COVID-19, resulting in significant delays its completion.
According to Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead, the main scope of the project has been achieved with only some minor tasks remaining to be finished.
"Some minor work, including site demobilisation and lighting electrical components, will continue but painting on Martin Bridge is complete and the community can enjoy its improved look and be assured it will serve them for many years to come," Mr Bromhead said.
"Forty locals worked on the bridge restoration, including local cleaners and scaffolders, and there were benefits to the local economy with workers staying, shopping and eating in Taree."
The Martin Bridge was originally opened in 1940, replacing the existing ferry service at the end of Pulteney Street.
The current project included repairing and repainting the existing steel on the bridge, encapsulating each span to remove and dispose of existing paint and apply three coats of new paint.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said the project ensures the bridge continues to add to the character of Taree for years to come.
"The 82-year-old Martin bridge has not been painted since it first opened in 1940, and I'm pleased it has now been officially restored to its former glory," Mr Farraway said.
"A crew of 150 people worked around the clock to complete the project which will continue to provide a safe and reliable passage for locals and visitors for generations to come.
"The project was vital to maintain durability of the bridge and lower maintenance costs in the future."
More information about the project can be found at: roads-waterways.transport.nsw.gov.au/projects/hunter-bridges/martin-bridge
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.