MANNING River Dragons have spent the last 12 months working on building their club in the Taree area.
The club has conducted three Learn to Paddle programs and have recently organised a Meet and Greet at various malls covering Taree, Wingham, Old Bar and Hallidays Point.
In the meantime, six of the club's more experienced paddlers have been preparing for the upcoming representative paddling season.
The coaching team at the club have been putting the paddlers through a tough training regime on the Manning four times a week adding a one-minute concept 2 rower warm up for paddlers in preparation for the representative trials.
A session on the Manning using the club's single outriggers was also held in preparation for the trials.
Before the representative trials, club head coach, Wendy Orman was successful in being selected as the assistant coach of the NSW senior B team.
Wendy has been travelling to Sydney since before Christmas, working with the head coach, Norman Heine, on the selection of the senior B state team.
Team members have now embarked on a rigorous weekly training schedule involving a concept 2 rower programs, weights programs and an outrigger program as part of their preparation for what looms as a busy season.
Wendy and Norman are also training on the program to encourage their team paddlers.
This, on top of the dragon boat training sessions held in Sydney, will culminate in the team travelling to Albury-Wodonga for the Australian Dragon Boat Championships on Saturday, April 22.
Two club paddlers, Wendy Orman and Paul Frankham, also travelled to Sydney for selection in the NSW Senior C State Team (paddlers over 60 years of age) and the NSW Senior A State Team (paddlers between 40 and 50 years of age).
Both paddlers were selected.
Paul is a relative newcomer to the sport, making his selection even more meritorious.
Paul only started dragon boating through the club Learn2paddle program in June last year. He is obviously a quick learner, as state selection shows.
