A boyhood dream was realised for Wingham son James Johnston when he took home not one, but two Golden Guitar awards from the 2023 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
After having received the most nominations of any artist for the Golden Guitars this year, James was crowned New Talent of the Year, and also won Vocal Collaboration of the Year for Same Songs, a duet with Kaylee Bell.
He was also nominated for Male Artist of the Year, while his song Small Town, a song he wrote about growing up in Wingham, was up for three nominations - Song of the Year, CMT Video of the Year, and Apple Music Song of the Year.
"This week has just been such a crazy week and the Golden Guitars was just the topping on the cake," James said.
"The whole week so many things have happened that have been firsts. I'm still buzzing. I think it will take a little while for me to come down."
He doesn't see the two awards as being "his" alone.
"I said it in my speech at the Golden Guitars, that a lot of everything that's happened has not been possible without so many people being on this journey.
"I'm a born and bred Wingham boy. The Manning Valley was was home, it still is where I call home, and there are so many people that have been part of this story.
"For me, I think the Golden Guitar is a little bit of recognition for everybody. Everybody that gave me $2 busking on the street when I was six years old, everything like that.
While James has been making quite the buzz on the country music scene in the past two years, with four #1 country radio songs, it's been a long road to this point, and he has paid his dues.
The last few years in particular, James says, there has been a lot of hard work. And not just for him - James is not a man who says "me" when it comes to the hard slog - it's "we - everyone that has been on this ride with me."
"We put in big hours. We work really hard to for those things to come, and to have that moment and that recognition with a Golden Guitar, which is something that I've seen so many of my heroes get - they've been up on that stage - a lot of guys I looked up to as a kid, that I still look up to, have received that award and to have my name called and to walk up on that stage and be able to just stand in front of so many of my peers and and just say thank you, it was it was pretty special."
While country music has always been a part of James' life, he detoured away from it for around five years in his early twenties. Thankfully, for James and his fans, a trip to Nashville proved a turning point for him, a trip he says "changed his life".
Backpacking around the United States, a honky tonk piano at a backpacker's hostel turned a one night stay in Nashville into a week's stay.
"At about three o'clock in the morning, I sat at this piano and I started writing a song that was the first song I'd written in about five years."
That week, he kept on writing and writing.
"I was just so inspired and since then, I've been back to Nashville probably five or six times. I just kept wanting to get back and capture that feeling. There's a bit of a magic there."
It was in Nashville, he says, that when nobody wanted to write with him, his friend Kaylee Bell (a contestant on The Voice in 2022), put her hand up and sat in a park and wrote songs with him.
The pair worked on Same Song together after James thought he needed a female perspective, as well as his own male perspective, on the song.
"This song is about the music that brings us together, songs that if you go to a bar and that song comes on, we're all singing. It doesn't matter what country you're in, doesn't matter where you're from. That's one that kind of unites everyone, right?"
James has a new single being released on Wednesday, January 25, titled Got it Good.
"I'm really excited about that. It's a bit of a new chapter, a new story. And so I'm excited for that to come out," James said.
"But for me, the big picture is I want to get out there and I want to share my music with as many people as possible.
"It's always been my passion is to get my story, my music, my community and share it with as many people as possible, and I want to share it around Australia. I want to share it around the world.
"And celebrate Australian country music, in the way that Keith (Urban) is out there flying the flag for Aussies, around the world. I want to follow in that footstep as well."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
