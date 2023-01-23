Manning River Times
Leslie Williams 'overwhelmed' by the community's support following the death of her husband Don Williams

By Newsroom
January 24 2023 - 9:00am
A recent photo of the Member for Port Macquarie Leslie Williams and her late husband, Don. Picture supplied by Mrs Williams' office

Port Macquarie MP Leslie Williams has thanked the community for its support following the death of her husband, Don, on December 19.

Local News

