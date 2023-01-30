One last attempt for Friends in the Park outreach

May Sharp wants to bring women together in a safe space to make important new friendships.
So far her attempts at holding a 'Friends in the Park' gathering in Taree's Fotheringham Park have not been successful, but she's going to give it one last try on Friday, February 3.
"I have looked about with sadness as I shopped during these last few years of COVID," May says.
"The masks first separated us, along with the distance required to feel safe. Fear of connecting fully with others grew within the eyes and hearts of many a person.
"I fear that for some within the public, separation has become a habit."
May believes this newly acquired COVID-19 attitude has to leave some people, who had few friends or family in the district, now finding it even more difficult to make new friendships, thus lowering mental health.
"I asked myself, if we humans are meant to be beneficial to each other through our thoughts, words and actions, what are we doing about what has happened?
"Surely together we could make our part of the world a better place in which to live. If only we would be daring.
"I understand that suspicion and fear is an epidemic within the general public and that no matter how unselfish motives are, some will sadly remain suspicious."
May has used television, radio, newspapers and hand out flyers given publicly on the streets to encourage ladies from all backgrounds and beliefs to come to Fotheringham Park on the first Friday of each month. The gatherings were planned for 10am, bringing morning tea and a chair, or if it was raining, relocate to cafés by 10.30am.
May's final attempt is to be on Friday, February 3 at 10am at the rear of the park.
For more information call May Sharp on 6552 6547.
