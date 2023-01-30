Manning River Times
One last attempt for Friends in the Park outreach

January 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Friends in the Park to meet at Fotheringham Park. Picture Carl Muxlow

May Sharp wants to bring women together in a safe space to make important new friendships.

