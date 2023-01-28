Parkinson's support group to meet

Taree Parkinson's Support Group's next meeting is on Friday, February 3 at the Taree Presbyterian Church Hall, 79 Albert Street, Taree.
At this meeting there will be an informal discussion on ideas for speakers for the coming year and help with organising speakers.
The support group meet on the first Friday of the month at 10am. They welcome all people with Parkinson's, their carers, friends and supporters. The group meet for morning tea with guest speakers on topics of interest, and informal discussion.
COVID-19 screening and social distancing apply.
For more information please contact: Annette Cleveland clevos54@bigpond.net.au, phone 0427 437 459; Parkinson's NSW 1800 644 189; Parkinson's Nurse at John Hunter Hospital, 4985 5442.
