Rural Financial Counselling Service holds succession planning for farm businesses workshop at Wingham

January 24 2023 - 12:00pm
The succession planning workshop is being held for farming businesses. Picture Shutterstock

The Rural Financial Counselling Service is holding a free workshop for rural producers in Wingham.

