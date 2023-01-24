The Rural Financial Counselling Service is holding a free workshop for rural producers in Wingham.
Presented by Mark Scanlon, director of NEXT Rural, Securing the Future for your Business Succession Planning is a guide to the how, who, what and when of farm business succession planning.
The topics covered will be:
The free workshop is being held at Wingham Services Club on Thursday, February 23, 9.30am to 2.30pm.
Morning tea and a light lunch will be provided, if you have special dietary requirements call 1800 344 090 once you have booked your ticket.
Bookings are essential. Seats are limited so don't miss out. To book go to www.eventbrite.com.au/e/securing-the-future-for-your-business-succession-planning-wingham-tickets-513641695137.
The RFCS provides free financial counselling to farmers, fishing enterprises, forestry, growers and harvesters and small related businesses experiencing, or at risk of, financial hardship.
Rural financial counsellors are qualified professionals. They will listen to your problems, look at your situation as a whole and provide support unique to you. They will help you develop an action plan and take the necessary steps to get you out of financial difficulty.
They will also help you to build your financial knowledge, skills and resilience so you can confidently manage potential challenges in the future.
To find out more about RFCS go to rfcsnsw.com.au.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.