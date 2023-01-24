Manning River Times
Home/News

Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
January 25 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old Bar was cut off when bushfires threatened the area in November, 2019. Picture by Nicholas Brooks

MidCoast Council is holding a series of Bushfire Ready Workshops around the shire and soon it is Old Bar's turn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.