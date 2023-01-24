MidCoast Council is holding a series of Bushfire Ready Workshops around the shire and soon it is Old Bar's turn.
It will be held on Tuesday, February 7 from 6pm to 9pm at the Old Bar Soldiers Memorial Hall. There you will have help to prepare your own tailored response plan and receive a free emergency radio and document pouch.
Learn how to prepare a Bushfire Preparedness plan, to give you and your property the best chance of survival when the next disaster comes.
Residents will receive support to assess different scenarios, change of conditions, the effect of preparing the house area, what trigger points you can use to determine when to evacuate or stay and defend, what to take with you and where to go for safety. Protection for pets and livestock will also be discussed.
If you and your property are well prepared, you stand a better chance of surviving bush and grass fires.
You can register to attend at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/bushfire-preparedness-event-old-bar-wallabi-point-tickets-517228593647
Craft at Old Bar resumes for 2023 on Wednesday, February 1.
The program for the day includes discussion of our recent survey. Please bring a UFO, your craft kit, if necessary, and your lunch. If you are new to the group, our venue is the Soldiers' Memorial Hall, Hall Street, Old Bar. Meetings are held on first, third and fifth Wednesday of the month during school terms. Time is from 11am until 2pm.
This year we celebrate our 20th anniversary and we plan to hold our celebration on March 1. Further discussion on this subject will take place on February 15.
Wanting further information? Please phone 0415 785 608 or 0438 655 005.
No doubt you will have seen the activity on Old Bar Road just at the 50kph boundary. Preparations for the construction of an ambulance station for Old Bar have now commenced.
This is a welcome step for the growing town. How about following this up with a police station and also finding a larger area for the Rural Fire Brigade?
