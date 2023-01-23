Young people aged between 12-24 are invited to apply to join the ACE team to help create and deliver workshops across the Mid-Coast.
The ACE (arts, culture, environment) team is a group of local young people who are working with MidCoast Council to co-create workshops and events for young people in the region.
The team is working on eight more events that will run from the end of January until mid-2023.
Apply before February 10 to obtain experience in event co-ordination and gain skills in marketing and promotion and communication including social media and persuasive copywriting.
Current team members have said the ACE team provided the opportunity to have a voice and create youth activities in the community that entertain, inform and educate the Mid Coast's young people.
You could be a part of the creation and delivery of some great workshops.
This is what the ACE team is currently working on:
A Taste of Circus with Circartus on Wednesday, January 25 will introduce students to circus tricks and tools in a fun and safe space. Participants will learn juggling, hula hoop, diabolo, plate spinning, aerial, floor skills and more.
At candle making with Alison Dunne on Saturday, February 4 participants will learn to make their own natural candles in cool, upcycled containers.
Song writing with Jake Davey on Wednesday, April 19 is designed to teach the process that goes into writing music and lyrics. Students will learn about melody writing, song structure and more.
To apply to join the ACE team and find out more about the events they are creating on the Mid-Coast, visit haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/ace.
