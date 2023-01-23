OLD Bar Tavern maintained a place in the Manning T2 cricket top four when upsetting competition leaders Taree United in a low scoring match played at Old Bar.
The home side made a moderate 107 after United won the toss and elected to bowl. However, United, minus a number of players who were required for T1 duty at Wingham, could only manage 59 in reply.
Spencer Farland's patient innings of 32 held was the mainstay of the Old Bar innings. He hit just one boundary in his 96 ball stay at the crease. Toby Allan with 17 provided the second highest score.
Tom Kennewell took the figures for United with 4/4 from 4/5 overs while Lee Hallett with 3/18 also had a successful day.
However, United's run chase didn't get going and they were 3/8 in no time. The wickets continued to tumble, with Matt Kennewell playing a lone hand when compiling 22.
Allan was the destroyer for Old Bar, finishing with 4/5 from 5.4 overs. Keir McSkimming took 3/13. The United innings wrapped up in 22.4 overs.
United and Pacific Palms lead the pointscore with 48 from Bulahdelah and Old Bar on 42.
Great Lakes Dolphins follow on 36 then Wingham Manning Freight 30, Taree West and Wingham Australian Hotel 21.
The top four sides at the completion of the competition-proper will playoff for the T2 premiership, with the remaining four contesting the T3 finals series.
Three matches remain before the start of the semi-finals.
