Manning River Times
Home/News

Twenty-six-year-old rider killed in an accident in Cross Street, Forster

Updated January 23 2023 - 8:41am, first published 8:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Forster man dies in motorcycle crash

A man has died following a single vehicle accident in Forster on Saturday afternoon, January 21.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.