TAREE United look to have secured a top two berth in the Manning T1 cricket competition after beating third placed Wingham in the game at Cedar Party Reserve.
United restricted Wingham to 121 after Wingham captain Dave Rees won the toss and elected to bat. There was a hiccup in the run chase when United lost 4/24, however, they made the required runs for the loss of seven wickets.
Four matches remain before the start of the semi-finals and competition leaders Great Lakes and United have now broken away from the field.
"The minor premiership will probably come down to the last game when we play Great Lakes,'' United captain Josh Ferris said.
United went into the game minus six regulars, including front line bowlers Jackson Witts, Danial Stone and Jacob Smith.
"The players we bought up from second grade did what was asked of them,'' Ferris said.
"None of them took a heap of wickets, but they bowled tightly and kept up the pressure.''
Tom Burley opened the bowling for the first time this year and had immediate success when he snared Ryan Morris for a duck with four on the board.
Rees and Ryan McDermott took the score to 32 before Rees fell to Burley for a quickfire 19. Ian Cameron then took the prize wicket of Ben Cole for 12 and the batting fell away from there.
McDermott did his best to hold the innings together, making 30 to be the top score. He was the seventh batsman dismissed.
Burley took the bowling honours for United with 3/28. Spinners Ricky Campbell (2/24) and Dean Mills (2/3) were also among the wickets.
United openers Matt Collier and Josh Hardy started the run chase in style, putting on 65.
However, Brendan Labutis-Mays was on a hat-trick when he caught and bowled Coller for 24 and then dismissed Burley the same way. When he struck a third time, dismissing Mills for 6 United were 3/75.
Campbell fell to Steve Allwood for 1 and Jaimee-Lee Woolfe trapped Hardy in front for 42, the highest score of the day. Hardy hit five boundaries.
United were suddenly struggling at 5/89. Woolfe struck again when she dismissed Ferris for 15, although United had edged closer to a win with the score 6/109. Cameron fell for 6 when bowled by Allwood but Sam Couch (13) and Lawrie Weeks (0) were at the crease when United hit the winning runs.
Labutis-Mays bowled with plenty of fire for Wingham to take 3/17 while Woolfe continued her great year by finishing with 2/20.
Both sides were minus some key players. Ferris expects United to be close to full strength next Saturday for the clash against Taree West. This is set down for Chatham Park.
Wingham plays Gloucester at Cedar Party Reserve.
GLOUCESTER Bushmen have secured fourth place and could even be a chance of moving to third with a comfortable win in the game at Gloucester.
The Bushmen have moved to 30 point and are now just six shy of third placed Wingham.
Gloucester batted out their 40 overs to make 8/201 and then Ryan Yates with 4/12 and the in-form Jye Barkwill (3/15) tore through the Old Bar batting. The visitors could only manage 59.
Old Bar had early success when Christian Paterson dismissed Landon Blissett for a duck. However, Yates and Johny Cornelius took the score to 95 before Yates fell for 54, hitting five boundaries. Cornelius went two runs later for 38. He his three boundaries and a six.
Harry Clarke (33) and Sam Whitbread (25) made handy contributions as Gloucester tallied 201.
Paterson (2/31), Tom Kelly (2/42) and Tim Rees (2/54) were the most successful of the Old Bar bowlers.
Rees was the only Old Bar batsman to make double figures in the run chase. He made 14 as the Bushmen wrapped up the innings in 27.3 overs.
AIDAN White had a big day out for Great Lakes in the clash against Taree West at Forster.
White made and unbeaten 43 after Great Lakes won the toss and elected to bat, the home side making 9/210 in 40 overs.
He then took 3/30 as Taree West capitulated for 65 in reply.
While and Dean Elliott (27) put on 54 for the ninth wicket to help push Great Lakes past the 200 mark. The majority of their top order batsmen made starts without going on with it. Sam Hull made 23, Ryan Clarke 21, Liam Simpson 18 and Dean Bensch 19. Matt Dixon (2/22) and Nathan Potts (2/29) were Taree West's most successful bowlers.
Anish vinju Arulmony (7) and Cooper Garland (12) had an opening stand of 15 for the West. However, wickets tumbled quickly from there. Troy Sands claimed both of the openers and went onto take 3/5 from five. Elliott finished with 3/10.
The win maintains Great Lakes' competition lead which they should retain at the expense of Old Bar next Saturday at Tuncurry.
