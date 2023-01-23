Manning River Times

Taree United downs Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve | Photos

January 23 2023 - 12:00pm
TAREE United look to have secured a top two berth in the Manning T1 cricket competition after beating third placed Wingham in the game at Cedar Party Reserve.

