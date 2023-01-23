MANNING Great Lakes Tip Riders members dominated the opening race of the club's inaugural Trifecta Series held at the Kiwarrak mountain bike trails.
A total of 51 riders contested the race.
"It was a bit of a mud bath, but it went off without a hitch,'' tip riders spokesman Bruce Pain said.
"Because of all the work done on the track it stood up like a dream.
"We people there from Sydney, Central Coast, Newcastle, Port Macquarie and a big crew from Nambucca.''
Overall winner was Dean Brame from Mitchells Island, a member of the Manning Great Lakes club.
"He's seriously fast and he was smoking,'' Bruce said.
Brame won overall and the over 40s. He completed five laps in a time of 1 hour 30.
The over 40s had one of the biggest fields on the day.
Other tip riders to win were Charlie Kennett in the Super Masters (50 plus), Craig Dennes in the e-bike, Sarah Nixon in the open women while Thomas Worth took out the open male.
Brame will contest the three races in the series, so will be in line to be declared the overall champion.
"Most of the riders who raced in the first event have entered the whole series,'' Bruce said.
The next race will be on Saturday, February 4, starting at 3pm with the final on Saturday, March 4, also from 3pm. The last race is part of a State series and is expected to draw the most amount of riders.
