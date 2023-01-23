Manning River Times
Home/News

Mountain bike series starts at Kiwarrak trails | Photos

By Mick McDonald
Updated January 23 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING Great Lakes Tip Riders members dominated the opening race of the club's inaugural Trifecta Series held at the Kiwarrak mountain bike trails.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.