The citizenship ceremony will be a special part of the community event on 26 January.

Updated January 23 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 10:00am
Solange Steain, with Noah and Luke from Hallidays Point became an Australian citizen last January.

The MidCoast's newest citizens will be welcomed at a ceremony to be held as part of the Combined Services Clubs of Taree 2023 Australia Day event at the Riverstage in Queen Elizabeth Park, Taree.

