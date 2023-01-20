Black Head Surf Life Saving Club (SLSC) nippers members (under 9-14 years) have confirmed their status as a small club with loads of talent.
Travelling to Manly on Sunday, January 15 the team of just seven junior athletes was placed 18th out of the 42 clubs in the All-Australian Nipper Carnival (NATS).
A national event, it is an important lead-up to the upcoming NSW Country and State titles, Black Head sports coach, Marty Cowper OAM said.
Clubs from all Sydney, Newcastle and Central Coast branches attended, along with those from Illawarra, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia, he said.
Black Head only contested water events - board, swim and iron and a handful of team events.
"This non participation in team events was due to insufficient Black Head numbers attending thus restricting the club to only one team event, the under 13 female board relay of Ella Pegrum, Ashleigh Pegrum and Bronte Kippax."
Black Head came out on top winning the gold medal.
Tully Kippax combined with Cooks Hill club friends to form an under 10 board relay team also winning gold.
"Although Black Head was unable to compete in any sand events and only one of 12 team events, the team still managed an 18th placing of the 42 clubs attending.
"Most events were in excess of 50-80 competitors.''
