Modifications to Iron Arena approved

A tweak to the planned upgrade of the Iron Arena sports facility at Taree Recreation Ground will enable the project to be undertaken in stages.
Councillors agreed to the modification at the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2022.
The Hunter Central Coast Regional Planning Panel approved the project, which is being partly funded with Federal and State government grants, in July 2022 before council received a modification to the development application in October.
The multi-million dollar project will include refurbishment and expansion to the basketball facility, including three new courts, spectator seating, change, storage and first aid rooms, cafe, public toilets, reception and office.
I think this is a simple and sensible development modification and it allows this group with the funding they have before them to start to get to work and build some extra courts for our community.- Cr Jeremy Miller
The original development was approved for construction in two stages.
However, the modification will see stage one works undertaken across two stages (1A and 1B).
Putting his support behind the proposed changes, Cr Jeremy Miller described the project as a great opportunity and investment for the local community.
"This modifying of the development consent is an opportunity to break it into stages; breaking it into stages 1A, 1B," Cr Miller said.
"1A allows them to build two extra courts, 1B another court, and then hopefully come back for funding to build stage two," he said.
"I think this is a simple and sensible development modification and it allows this group with the funding they have before them to start to get to work and build some extra courts for our community."
His comments were echoed by Cr Dheera Smith
"I have been in that old stadium and this is an initiative to bring a really top notch basketball stadium to our district," Cr Smith said.
"We are missing out on a lot of tournaments and opportunities by not having it here - and go basketball," she said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
