Changes will enable stage one of the project to be undertake in two stages

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 25 2023 - 4:00pm
Modifications to Iron Arena approved

A tweak to the planned upgrade of the Iron Arena sports facility at Taree Recreation Ground will enable the project to be undertaken in stages.

