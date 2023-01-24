Manning River Times

Some rain delays but Austin Cup cricket carnival hailed a success

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 24 2023 - 3:00pm
North Coast under 16s are this year's Stan Austin Cup champions after beating Newcastle Blasters by 11 runs in the final played at Johnny Martin Oval.

BRISBANE Bears have already nominated to play in next January's Stan Austin Cup under 16 carnival conducted by Manning Junior Cricket Association.

