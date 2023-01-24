BRISBANE Bears have already nominated to play in next January's Stan Austin Cup under 16 carnival conducted by Manning Junior Cricket Association.
The Bears missed this year's carnival that concluded last Thursday.
"I'm not sure what happened...I think there was a bit of miscommunication,'' MJCA president Michael Roohan said.
"But Brisbane has expressed strong intent to be here next year and have asked to be booked in.''
Tamworth was a late withdrawal for this year but are expected to be back in 2024.
Eight sides contested the four day carnival that concluded with the finals day. North Coast were the overall champions, defeating the hitherto unbeaten Newcastle Blasters by 11 runs in the final played at Johnny Martin.
Mr Roohan said the carnival was successful.
"It was the first time we've had eight sides since 2018 so that was good. And we didn't get a flood,'' he said.
Rain delayed games last Tuesday and caused some problems on Thursday where one match was abandoned and two more decided on the DSL system.
"Both our Far North Coast-Manning and Winmarra Bulls sides were competitive,'' Mr Roohan added.
The Winmarra side was cobbled together by coach Craig Mitchell in the fortnight leading into the carnival when Tamworth withdrew. There were five girls in the side including his daughter Samira, a State representative. Winmarra made the playoff for 3rd and 4th, where they were beaten by Lake Mac Attack.
"If you send out an SOS to get a team, Craig Mitchell's your man,'' Mr Roohan said.
Games were played on turf wickets at Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham, Johnny Martin Oval, Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar and Tuncurry.
"The all played well. The outfield at Johnny Martin was a bit slow, but given it was the first cricket played there for a long time and the problems they've had there, it was fine. The pitch there played really well,'' Mr Roohan said.
He's confident there'll be eight sides again next January. Mr Roohan said the carnival will stay with the four day format unless there's an explosion of nominations. He added there's no thought of trying to include a T20 component.
"Everyone seems happy with the longer form of the game,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.