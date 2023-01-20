Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

2BOB Radio youth open day for 2023 in Taree

January 20 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2BOB Radio youth open day provides a chance to experience the thrill of live radio

2BOB radio will be holding its first Youth Open Day for 2023 this Saturday, January 21 to promote and encourage youth participation at the station.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.