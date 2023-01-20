2BOB Radio youth open day provides a chance to experience the thrill of live radio

2BOB radio will be holding its first Youth Open Day for 2023 this Saturday, January 21 to promote and encourage youth participation at the station.
The open day starts at 11am and continues until 2pm with a free lunch provided.
Visitors will also have the pleasure of witnessing a special live musical performance from local musician, Miss Grace.
RELATED: New video for Sweet Nothin'
The open day provides an opportunity for young people to get a first hand look at the running of a radio station and experience the magic of radio broadcasting.
The day will begin with a tour of the 2BOB Studios and a run through of basic radio operations while also giving participants a chance to record some station promos.
Youth open days provide an insight into the broadcasting industry while the 2BOB Youth Team offers a pathway for those interested in pursuing a career in broadcast media.
"2BOB is a great place for youth to develop and grow their resumes and a stepping stone for a career in radio or communications," 2BOB youth mentor, Brendan Parker said.
"We have a great cohort of youth presenters at the moment but we want to expand our youth broadcasting."
Those interested in attending the Youth Open Day can contact Brendan Parker by phone on 0490 103 516 or email admin@2bobradio.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.