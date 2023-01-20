Manning River Times

Mulloway activity in Crowdy boat harbour

By Ian Pereira
January 20 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The winds have finally turned around so fishing has improved in the Manning area this week, according to correspondent Ian Pereira.

THE winds have switched finally around to north east-north west and the fishing conditions are much better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.