THE winds have switched finally around to north east-north west and the fishing conditions are much better.
Small black marlin are still to be caught close into the shore while there are heaps of small bonito to be taken on trolled lures.
Mahi Mahi and kingfish are also on the bite as well as plenty of small to medium snapper from the close in reefs. Crowdy boat harbour had some mulloway activity the other night with fish from 5-6 kilograms attacking small bait fish.
Tailor and salmon have been scarce on the beaches but good catches of bream have been made from Crowdy and Harrington beaches.
In the estuary flathead and bream are still on the bite from the river wall and upstream near Harrigan's pub. A few whiting and luderick have also been bagged.
It looks like some rough southerly weather coming for today and possibly Saturday but from then on conditions should be good.
