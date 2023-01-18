UNBEATEN Newcastle Blasters will meet North Coast in the final of the Stan Austin Cup under 16 cricket carnival at the Johnny Martin Oval today (Thursday).
The match will be underway from 9am.
Blasters won all three preliminary matches in the carnival that started on Monday. Eights sides contested the cup in two pools
North Coast, Lake Mac Attack and Winmarra Bulls all finished on 12 points with two wins. North Coast finished on top in pool B.
In other games today Lake Mac and Winmarra will feature in the playoff for third and fourth at Tuncurry, FNC-Manning 16s play Under 16s FNC in the 5 v 6 game at Cedar Party Reserve, Wingham while MNC 15s clash with MNC 16s at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar.
In the final round games played in hot conditions on Wednesday Winmarra Bulls accounted for MNC 16s, Blasters defeated FNC-Manning 16s, North Coast downed Under 16s FNC and Lake Mac Attack defeated MNC 15s.
The carnival is a time honoured event but in recent seasons have been disrupted by the pandemic or wet weather.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.