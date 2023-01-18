Manning River Times

Unbeaten Newcastle Blasters and North Coast to clash in Stan Austin Cup under 16 cricket final

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 19 2023 - 8:35am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MNC under 16 batter Brock Wilson plays defensively during the clash with Newcastle Blasters in the round two Stan Austin Cup game played at Cedar Party Reserve at Wingham.

UNBEATEN Newcastle Blasters will meet North Coast in the final of the Stan Austin Cup under 16 cricket carnival at the Johnny Martin Oval today (Thursday).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.