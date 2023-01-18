Manning River Times

Mike Parsons' first meeting as chair of Northern NSW Football

January 19 2023 - 10:00am
Football NSW board of directors chair Mike Parsons of Taree

THE new Northern NSW Football Board of Directors have started to create positive change for the football community.

