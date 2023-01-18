THE new Northern NSW Football Board of Directors have started to create positive change for the football community.
Taree's Mike Parsons was elected NNSWF board chair following an extraordinary general meeting in December with Lisa Evans, Lauren Edwards, Paul Sandilands and David Willoughby joining Parsons on the board. Incumbent board member Mark Trenter was named deputy chair.
The new board met for the first time this year at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility with NNSWF interim CEO Peter Haynes also in attendance.
A number of positive key decisions were made including the establishment of advisory groups to:
Other key decisions included:
Parsons said he was happy with the early progress made.
"We've identified some key issues that we think require attention and we will start working towards these goals as priorities," he said.
RELATED: New chairman for Northern NSW
"It was great to be in the same room with our new board members and have some meaningful discussions about our short and long-term plans and I look forward to a productive year ahead and executing strategies to benefit the entire football community across northern NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.