Narelle Campbell will be the Australia Day ambassador speaking at the Taree Australia Day celebrations being held at the RiverStage in Queen Elizabeth Park on Thursday January 26.
At aged 14, Narelle Campbell saw a job advertisement that was to change the course of her life.
That it would take several decades for the Glenthorne schoolgirl and future Australia Day ambassador to realise her dream hardly seemed to matter. The future was clear.
"When I was about 14 my dad was reading the newspaper and on one of the pages he had opened was an ad to work in Antarctica," Narelle said.
"I just went, 'Oh my god, that's exactly what I want to do!'"
Further reading revealed the positions available were primarily for science based vocations; something Narelle had no interest in. Fast forward several decades and with a burgeoning corporate career in progress the advertisement appears once again.
"It was around 2002 and I just went, 'that's it'," Narelle said.
"I had a look at it and the only thing I was remotely qualified for was the station leader."
Further investigations revealed that previous station managers had either come from a scientific or military background.
However, armed with her experience in management roles on a national level, Narelle lodged an application and was shortlisted, only to miss out on final selection.
Determined to broaden her education and knowledge base, she then completed degrees in social science and counselling before taking a national role with Mission Australia while also volunteering in her free time helping the homeless.
When the station manager position was advertised again in 2007 Narelle landed the job.
"My first stint was Mawson station for 15 months in 2007 and 2008."
"There's no 'fly in - fly out' - when you're down there, you're there.
"I got to feel the whole change of the seasons and the harsh, cold dark winters where it's 24/7 dark for many months during the winter, and then you've got absolute 24/7 daylight during the summer and then the wildlife comes back and it's pretty amazing to watch that whole cycle."
Narelle would go on to fulfill the station leader role at subsequent Antarctic sites, Casey, Macquarie Island, and Davis Station in 2014.
She has has worked alongside biologists on the emperor penguin project, supported medical evacuations and aircraft recovery incidents and contributed to the protection of a pristine and fragile wilderness.
Overseeing the functioning of teams in such a remote and inhospitable environment, with all the added challenges that entails, has left Narelle with some definite views on the idea of community and how people can best live and work together.
"Living in a very close knit community where it's important that we all support each other and rely on each other, you see the value in that.
"It's all about how we come together to support each other. To have that respect that everyone will have different opinions, but to be able to respect that, and that's ok. To value and respect everyone in the community because everyone in the community contributes in one way or another, and it's important to contribute to the community; everyone has a role."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.