Don't forget next Thursday, January26 we celebrate our Australia Day and again this year early morning celebrations will take place from 8am at Wingham High School Multi Purpose Centre under the auspices of Manning Valley Historical Society. This day begins with a bacon and egg roll, cuppa, damper and glden ,"Cocky''s Joy", served up by the men and women of Wingham Rotary Club before the official proceedings get under way. As in the past I am sure there will be a number of special awards being presented to some deserving community members and sports persons.