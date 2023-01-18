It has been a sad time for four families in the Tinonee area these last couple of weeks as they mourn the passing of their loved ones.
Passing of Will Mills
Tinonee resident of many years William "Will" Alan Mills passed away on January 3 aged 59 years leaving his passing partner Julie and his brother Peter,who also lives in Tinonee, and sister Kylee, to mourn. Will's funeral was held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel on Thursday January 12 with donations in lieu of lowers going to Koalas in Care.
Vale Bevan Waters
Thoughts and prayers go out to the Waters family of Tinonee on the passing of Bevan William Waters on December 30 aged 83 years. Bevan leaves a devoted wife, Barbara, of 53 years, son Andrew, daughter Catherine and husband Cameron and grand daughters Jessica and Emma.
Bevan's funeral was conducted at the Manning Great Lakes Memorial Gardens Chapel on Thursday, January 19 with donations in lieu of flowers going to Dementia Australia at the family's request.
Sincere condolences to the Cluss family
My dear friends Judy and Ray Cluss are mourning the loss of their only grandson Daniel in Sydney at the beginning of the year after a brave battle with cancer. Loving thoughts and sincere condolences are with his mum Natalie and grandparents Ray and Judy on their loss.
Passing of Harry Weber
Word has been received of the passing also of Harry Ian Weber, aged 94 years, formerly of Mondrook, late of St Paul's Aged Care, Cundletown on January, 12. Harry was pre-deceased by wife Judith and is survived by daughter Leanne and son Stephen. Harry's funeral will be held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Crematorium on Friday, January 27 at 11am.
Australia Day celebrations
Don't forget next Thursday, January26 we celebrate our Australia Day and again this year early morning celebrations will take place from 8am at Wingham High School Multi Purpose Centre under the auspices of Manning Valley Historical Society. This day begins with a bacon and egg roll, cuppa, damper and glden ,"Cocky''s Joy", served up by the men and women of Wingham Rotary Club before the official proceedings get under way. As in the past I am sure there will be a number of special awards being presented to some deserving community members and sports persons.
