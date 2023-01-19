Meet the Nationals candidate
Tanya Thompson, who is now our Nationals candidate for Myall Lakes which now includes our area since the electoral boundaries were changed, will be at the Lansdowne Community Hall to meet with her potential constituents on Saturday, February 11 from 10am. Come along and to take this opportunity to have a cuppa and a chat with Tanya.
Twilight Market
On Saturday, February 25 the Lansdowne Community Hall committee will be having their annual Twilight Market from 4pm.
Organiser's welcome new stall holders. There are plenty of outside places for car boot stalls and a few inside stalls left. It is only $10 per stall and free for first time stall holders. Please phone 6556 7146 for further information or for bookings.
Ron's barbecue and cold drinks will ready and the ladies in the kitchen will be ready with tea, coffee, and cake. The hall managers run their markets to raise funds to make sure the hall is kept in very good condition.
The hall managers invite any candidates running for the next State election, being held on Saturday, March 25 to come along to our Twilight Market. It will be a perfect time to meet the people and discuss with them why they should vote for you. Please phone the above number if you intend to attend.
Lansdowne School reunion
The "Blast from the Past" is back on this year after the cancellation last year due to COVID. This event is for anyone who is a past or present Lansdowne school person, either students or staff, to come together and reconnect with each other.
Organiser's Laurel Morrison and Velma Burnham would like to hear from anyone interested in attending. It is being held at the Lansdowne Community hall on Saturday, April 15. It will be a bring a plate to share if you can. Please bring along photos, and any memorabilia you might have.
Café for A Day
The very popular Café for A Day will be held again at the Lansdowne Community Hall on March 15 so make sure to put this date on your calendar. More information closer to the event.
Musical evening
The Upper Lansdowne Hall have an exciting musical evening planned on Friday, January 27 with a performance from Saije, who are an award winning Bellingen duo.
Shanteya and Jo are Bellingen based, and have been awarded the Folk Alliance Australia's Young Artist of the Year award. They have toured all the major festivals in Australia as well as in Canada and the US.
The evening commences at 7pm. Bookings and further information to Rita on 5591 6017.
As usual a selection of tasty homemade food, tea, coffee and cake will be available for sale. Feel free to bring your own nibbles and drinks.
Open Music Day
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will be holding its next Open Music Day at the club on Sunday, January 29 from 11 am to 4pm. Contact Jennie on 0431 347 772 for further information.
Nathan Moore's first gig
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club will host musician Nathan Moore a local of Lansdowne when he will perform his first show. He will be headliner with special guest Matt Zarb on April2 at 12:30pm. Nathan impressed everyone with his voice when he sang a song with Matt Zarb the last time he was at the club.
