Australia Day is almost upon us again and what better way to celebrate January 26 than breakfast at Black Head Beach.
Organised by the Lions Club of Hallidays Point, the annual event is projected to draw about 500 people to celebrate the official national day of Australia, with proceedings to be held adjacent to the pool area beside Black Head Surf Club.
The celebration is being supported by Foodworks Hallidays Point, Diamond Beach Rural Fire Service (RFS), Black Head Surf Life Saving Club, along with Hallidays Point Sports Club, which is sponsoring the free breakfast provided on the day.
Those attending can look forward to a feast of bacon and egg or sausage rolls, damper, billy tea and coffee.
Festivities start at 7am with the free breakfast and musical entertainment provided by several local musicians.
At about 8am an Acknowledgement of Country will be given by one of the Lions Club members, followed by the flag raising ceremony with the Diamond Beach RFS forming a guard of honour.
Next will be guest speaker, Australia Day ambassador and former NSW Liberal Party leader, John Brogden AM.
Following Mr Brogden's address will be the presentation of the Lions Club Local Citizen of the Year award, recognising outstanding service to the community.
We think it's very important because it demonstrates a sense of community.- Ray Piper
With the official business taken care of, breakfast will continue along with prizes for the best Australia Day outfit in the categories of individual, family, and under 18.
This year will mark the 23rd year the Lions Club has run the event, which was initiated by Lions' lifetime member, John Finnie.
While John has decreased his level of involvement in recent years, it remains a tradition the Lions Club is proud to continue.
With the return of public events following several years of COVID restrictions, organisers are predicting a strong turnout for the occasion - a gathering they see as an intrinsic part of the local community's social fabric.
"We think it's very important because it demonstrates a sense of community," event co-ordinator, Ray Piper said.
"In another way, it's Lions recognising that we can't operate without a community, so with all these community groups working together, we're celebrating that on Australia Day."
