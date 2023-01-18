Manning River Times
Home/News

A 16-year-old schoolboy has hooked himself a 100cm bream

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie's prize catch was his largest yet. Picture supplied.

We often hear about "the one that got away".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.