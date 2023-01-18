We often hear about "the one that got away".
However, for Charlie Schneider it was a case of the whopper that was caught, measured, photographed and released.
The 16-year-old from Baulkham Hills was fishing from the Tuncurry boat ramp early last week, when he hooked a prize which many anglers could only dream of.
During his annual holidays the teenager had been lucky to land a couple of handy sized flathead ranging in size from 40-50cm.
But, it was a trophy-sized 100cm monster which took his breath away - literally - as he worked the line for about 10 minutes to reel in what can only be described as the catch of his life.
The flathead was caught on a a six foot Ugly Stick, with a 12 pound line using a soft plastic lure, between 11-11.30pm on Tuesday night, January 10.
They are rare to catch, especially one this size.- Tuncurry holidaymaker, Charlie Schneider
"They are rare to catch, especially one this size," the year 10 Gilroy Catholic College, Castle Hill student said.
"It was a once in a lifetime catch," he said.
"I was full of joy and shaking with excitement; I didn't want to lose it."
After the routine round of photographs and measurements to confirmed Charlie's historic catch the fish was released safely back into Wallis lake.
"She was one of the big breeders and I would never keep a fish that big," he said.
"It was my PB (personal best) fish."
Charlie's dad Chris, who was born in Forster Private Hospital and lived much of his life in Nabiac before relocating to Sydney, said it was a family tradition not to keep fish larger than 60cm, even though the limit was 70cm.
Fishing also is a family tradition, with Charlie this week turning his attention to freshwater angling in a stream which flows through his grandparent's Nabiac property.
"My dad introduced me to freshwater when I was little; I love spending my time outdoors and catching fish.
"We love fishing as much as we can during the year."
And, during the year Charlie and Chris can be found at North Richmond fishing for bass in the Hawkesbury River.
The Schneider family has been travelling to Tuncurry for the annual Christmas school holidays since Charlie was a youngster.
"We have had a wonderful couple of weeks this year catching beautiful flathead at the boat ramp at night and I was lucky enough to land and release a 65cm and Charlie has caught several in the mid 40cm and a couple in the early 50cm range and also a 35cm bream," Chris said.
The largest flathead caught in NSW was a 105cm specimen hooked in the Camden Haven River three years ago.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
