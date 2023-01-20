BEST case for veteran Taree United batsman, Murray McCartney is a three week stay on the sidelines after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Great Lakes last Saturday.
McCartney was showing some vintage form in his innings of 45 before he was forced to retire hurt. He has a history problems with the hamstring.
"I spoke to Muz earlier this week and he's hopeful it isn't as bad as we first thought,'' United captain, Josh Ferris said.
"Best case scenario is he's back in three to four weeks, so that would be before the semi-finals. But he could also be gone for the year.''
United, in second, meet third placed Wingham tomorrow at Cedar Party Reserve.
McCartney will certainly be an absentee while Danial Stone and Josh Meldrum (unavailable) and opening bowler Jackson Witts (shoulder) will also be out. Tom Burley and Sam Couch both return.
"It's been a tough year, I think there's been twice that we've had close to our top 11 on the field, but at luckily we have enough players across the club to cover for blokes being out,'' Ferris said.
While he's confident United will still field a strong batting side, he concedes they could be a bowler short.
'This is an important game for both sides. If we win it probably guarantees that we'll finish in the top two and still have a chance for the the minor premiership,'' Ferris said.
A loss for Wingham would almost certainly end their top two hopes.
However, Ferris is wary of the powerful Wingham batting line-up, headed by Ben Cole, who scored his second century of the season last week when blasting 101 against Old Bar.
"In know 'Shearer' (Michael Rees) played a couple of games for Wingham before Christmas. If he plays and bats for 10 overs or more, he can change the game,'' Ferris said.
"Hopefully we can bat first, get 180 to 200 and then get them out.''
Wingham captain, Dave Rees said his side could rue losing points at the start of the year due to a mix-up regarding a player's registration if they miss out on a top two berth.
The battle for the minor premiership is a three-way race between Great Lakes, United and Wingham.
Ferris pointed out that Great Lakes play United then Wingham in the final two games of the competition-proper and that could be telling.
In other T1 games tomorrow Gloucester can secure fourth place by beating Old Bar at Gloucester.
The Bushmen hold a 12 point lead over Old Bar and had a solid win over Taree West last week.
Great Lakes will be at home at Tuncurry to Taree West.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.