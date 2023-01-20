Manning River Times

Veteran United batsman could be out for the rest of the T1 season

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 20 2023 - 12:00pm
United allrounder Jacob Smith at the crease during the match against Great Lakes. Smith is in his first season of T1. The game ended in a tie.

BEST case for veteran Taree United batsman, Murray McCartney is a three week stay on the sidelines after he sustained a hamstring injury in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Great Lakes last Saturday.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

