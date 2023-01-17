Manning River Times

Rain delay play in second round of Stan Austin Cup

By Mick McDonald
January 18 2023 - 10:00am
MNC under 16s batter Will Howard plays defensively during the match against Newcastle Blasters at Cedar Party Reserve on Tuesday. Blasters won the rain delayed game and lead the pointscore after two games.

NEWCASTLE Blasters lead the Stan Austin Cup under 16 cricket carnival going into day three on Wednesday, January 18.

