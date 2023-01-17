A highlight of the second round's play was an unbeaten 63 scored by Winmarra batter Jacob Proctor in the clash against FNC-Manning 16s at Tuncurry. He hit five boundaries in his 51 ball stay at the crease and was the mainstay of the side's tally of 156. FNC made 122 in reply, with Samira Mitchell taking 3/14 for Winmarra.