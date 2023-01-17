NEWCASTLE Blasters lead the Stan Austin Cup under 16 cricket carnival going into day three on Wednesday, January 18.
Eight sides in two pools are contesting the annual event that is hosted by Manning Junior Cricket Association.
Rain delayed games on day two, however, the Blasters have secured two wins to have 12 points.
North Coast, Under 16s FNC, Winmarra Bulls, Lake Mac Attack, FNC-Manning 16s and MNC 15s all have 6, with MNC 16s yet to register a win.
A highlight of the second round's play was an unbeaten 63 scored by Winmarra batter Jacob Proctor in the clash against FNC-Manning 16s at Tuncurry. He hit five boundaries in his 51 ball stay at the crease and was the mainstay of the side's tally of 156. FNC made 122 in reply, with Samira Mitchell taking 3/14 for Winmarra.
In today's fixtures MNC 16s play Winmarra Bulls at Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar, the Blasters will look to wrap up a finals berth against FNC-Manning 16s at Cedar Party Reserve, Wingham, Under 16s FNC meet North Coast at Johnny Martin Oval while Lake Mac Attack and MNC 15s will be at Tuncurry.
The final will be played on Thursday starting at 10am with the main game at Johnny Martin Oval. Other matches will also be played at Cedar Party Reserve, Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar and Tuncurry.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
