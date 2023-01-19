"There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven't yet met."
The quote belongs to WB Yeats, but it does well to describe the planned Australia Day celebrations to be held adjacent to the RiverStage at Queen Elizabeth Park on Thursday, January 26.
The annual event provides an opportunity to gather and celebrate the bond uniting the Manning region as a community; to make new friends and renew old acquaintances.
Festivities on the day begin at 8am when attendees will be welcomed with a free breakfast of bacon and egg rolls and a cuppa provided by the combined service clubs of Taree before the official program gets underway an hour later.
The Manning Valley Concert Band will be performing ensuring a festive mood for all present, with Uncle Russell Saunders performing a Welcome to Country which will then be followed by the Chatham High Dancers.
First of the speakers will be the Chatham High School captains before the presentation of awards for Citizen of the Year, Services to Sport awards, Community Achiever of the Year, and Community Group of the Year awards.
The Australia Day ambassador for the event will be Harrington resident Narelle Campbell, relaying her personal experiences that range from corporate management to her role as station leader of numerous sites with the Australian Antarctic Division.
Following Narelle will be a citizenship ceremony welcoming 50 new Australians, before a morning tea of coffee, tea, and lamingtons which will be provided.
Between 3pm and 5pm there will be a range of cultural activities on the riverbank towards the Taree Aquatic Club, including Indigenous painting, shell art and weaving.
Adding an international flavour to the event will be members of the local Filipino community, who will be on hand to display some traditional dancing and provide samples of Philippine's cuisine.
From 5pm the Biripi Dancers kick off the Australia Day concert on the RiverStage, which features a host of local performers such as The Turnups, Jim Bird, plus Fiona Fields and Danielle. Headlining the show will be Sydney band Soulganic, with the day's festivities culminating with the fireworks at 9pm.
The event is glass and alcohol free at the park all day.
There'll be food vans selling cold drinks, ice creams, and coffee, with hot food vendors in the evening. People are welcome to bring picnics down for dinner.
Rotary will be providing activities for kids throughout the day to keep the youngsters entertained.
Organisers have received financial assistance from both the National Australia Day Council and the State government to fund the event.
With the exception of the citizenship ceremony - which will be conducted by MidCoast Council - the day's proceedings will be run by the combined service clubs of Taree, consisting of Taree's three Rotary clubs, Taree Lions, and QUOTA.
According to chairperson of the combined services Australia Day committee, Rhonda Futterleib, the focus of the day is about inclusion and engagement.
"It's all about our community and the Manning Valley and a chance to relax and enjoy good entertainment, celebrate where we live and the fact that we have some amazing people in the community that we want to recognise," Rhonda said.
"We just want the whole community to come down and celebrate what a great place we live in."
