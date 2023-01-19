Manning River Times
Home/News

Australia Day 2023 celebration at Queen Elizabeth Park in Taree

RK
By Rick Kernick
January 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Flashback to Australia Day 2021 event with Delisa Pareroultja, Susie Ploder and Grace Maano enjoying the festivities. Picture Scott Calvin

"There are no strangers here; Only friends you haven't yet met."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.