Three-race mountain bike series to be conducted at Kiwarrak trails

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 20 2023 - 9:35am, first published 7:30am
Riders negotiate the Kiwarrak forest trials during the club's six hour race held last November. The inaugural trifecta series will start on Sunday.

THE opening race in the Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders Mountain Bike Trifecta will be held at the Kiwarrak trails near Tinonee this Sunday, January 22.

