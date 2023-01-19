THE opening race in the Manning Great Lakes Tip Riders Mountain Bike Trifecta will be held at the Kiwarrak trails near Tinonee this Sunday, January 22.
Racing will be from 10am with a one and a half hour race.
Further races will be held on Saturday, February 4 and Saturday, March 4, both from 3pm.
Tip riders spokesman Bruce Pain said entries were coming in steadily.
"It's a bit of an unknown how many we'll get first up, but we're hoping for around 50,'' he said.
"We expect this will pick up for the two races to follow.''
He said the third race will be part of a State series.
"We'd expect this to be quite big.''
He said planning for the trifecta started last October.
"It is funded by a grant from the NSW government to help promote sport in regional areas and also tourism.''
He added there would be an overall series champion and those who enter all three races get a discount.
The rider who completes the most laps in the 1.5km event will be declared the winner, with racing over a five kilometre loop.
Bruce said the trails were in 'mint condition.'
"We were out there working on it earlier this week and it's looking great. We had some rain on the day and that has made it perfect.''
Bruce said it was planned to make the trifecta an annual event.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.