Manning River Times

Ratz to ready for rugby campaign

MM
By Mick McDonald
January 19 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Ratz captain-coach Dave Rees

MANNING River Ratz captain-coach, Dave Rees hopes the prospect of a five team competition will lead to a resurgence in player numbers at the club for the 2023 Lower North Coast Rugby Union season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.