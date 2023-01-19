MANNING River Ratz captain-coach, Dave Rees hopes the prospect of a five team competition will lead to a resurgence in player numbers at the club for the 2023 Lower North Coast Rugby Union season.
As has been widely reported, it is likely the Wauchope Thunder and Old Bar Clams will return to the competition this year. This will make five teams in first grade, while Thunder will also field a team in the women's 10s, increasing this to four.
Last year the Ratz, Wallamba and Forster Tuncurry battled through a difficult year, the problems exacerbated by the Dolphins' lack of numbers.
The Ratz, Gloucester and Wallamba played in the 10s.
"A five team comp is going to be more attractive to players,'' Rees said.
The Ratz will start training next Tuesday at Taree Rugby Park.
Rees understands most of last season's roster will be back again.
"There's a couple of new players who have expressed an interest,'' he added
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.