Man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after accident at Comboyne

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorcyle accident late Monday afternoon, January 16.
A male in his 20s lost control of the motorcycle he was riding and went down a steep embankment.
The man sustained leg, pelvis and chest injuries in the incident.
He was treated at the scene before being airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital Hospital in a stable condition.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.