Manning River Times
Home/News

Man airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after accident at Comboyne

Updated January 17 2023 - 12:02pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter at Comboyne. Picture supplied

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to a motorcyle accident late Monday afternoon, January 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.