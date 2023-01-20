WINGHAM'S Jaimee-Lee Woolfe created Manning Cricket Association history when she was drafted into the district First XI for the Mid North Coast clash against Macleay last Sunday at the Johnny Martin Oval.
She's the first female to represent the association at inter-district firsts level. Jaimee-Lee made a winning debut as well, with Manning claiming a one wicket victory.
Jaimee-Lee is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week and earns a $50 open order at Iguana.
She was called into the First XI on Saturday afternoon.
"I was a bit nervous,'' she admitted.
"I'm not usually, but I thought, 'this is the big boys and a bit different.' ''
However, Jaimee-Lee said she'd settled down by the time the game started.
She bowled four overs of medium pace and while she didn't take a wicket, team captain Dave Rees said Jaimee-Lee performed the role admirably. She finished with 0/16.
Jaimee-Lee isn't sure if she'll be in the XI for Manning's next game against Hastings in late February.
"But it will be good if I get the opportunity,'' she said.
Jaimee-Lee, 17, is in her second T1 season with Wingham.
"I'm the leading wicket taker at the moment with Wingham,'' she said.
Jaimee-Lee claimed 3/27 last Saturday against Old Bar.
"I've taken 12 wickets - I have two four/fors,'' she explained.
"I really enjoy playing T1. The boys are really supportive.''
Jaimee-Lee started playing cricket with Tinonee school when she was about nine.
"Then I decided to play under 10s for Wingham and it's kept going from there,'' she said.
"We tried to form a girls side but that didn't work. So I joined the boys comp and it's been a bit like that since.''
However, she's also played in 'heaps and heaps' of all girl competitions.
"I played for the North Coast girls team, the Hunter School sports team and the NSW/ACT under 16 girls.''
Jaimee-Lee was also heading to Sydney each weekend for three years to play with Northern Districts. She's having a break this season while she concentrates on her HSC. She also works part-time.
"But that's something I wouldn't mind getting back into in the future,'' she added.
Her best haul is 7/5 when playing for Tinonee-Old Bar against Taree West in under 16s.
Jaimee-Lee will concentrate on helping Wingham win the Manning T1 comp before readying for the representative fixtures, meaning cricket is pretty well a year-long sport for her.
"I just enjoy the game,'' she said.
"My dad and brother played and mum was the scorer - the whole family gets involved.''
