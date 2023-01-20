Manning River Times

Jaimee-Lee Woolfe makes her debut in Manning First X1 cricket side

By Mick McDonald
January 20 2023 - 11:00am
Jaimee-Lee Woolfe, the first sport award winner for 2023, with Haylee Brabent from Iguana.

WINGHAM'S Jaimee-Lee Woolfe created Manning Cricket Association history when she was drafted into the district First XI for the Mid North Coast clash against Macleay last Sunday at the Johnny Martin Oval.

