MANNING River Rowing Club's Summer Regatta attracted more than 520 athletes for three days of rowing.
This was the biggest event conducted since the rowing club was rebuilt after being destroyed in a storm in 2019.
Clubs from across NSW were represented.
Manning contingent of junior rowers produced some great results. Many are in their first full season of rowing.
Mikayla Smith and Zoe Hutchinson won their U17 double by more than 32 seconds.
The men's U19 quad also took first place with Will Thomas, Rian Watkins, Josh McPhellamy teaming with Tom Jenkins from Port Macquarie. The junior rowers managed several first places, along with many seconds and thirds.
The masters from Manning also continued their winning way with Rhett Pattison, Roy Halliday, Graham Nix, Murray Doust, and Colin Broos bringing home medals for the club, along with a number of women's crews.
UTS (University of Technology) won the Stacks Finance Mixed Eight race taking home $2500 in prize money provided by Stacks Finance and Croker Oars. Glebe team won $1000 for second place, while the University of NSW claimed $750 for third place. There was also a lucky draw worth $750.
The spectacular race saw 16 boats across the river with Manning River Rowing Club entering the race for the first time in many years. A crew of junior Manning rowers finished a respectable 10th place. One rower had only learned the skill the week before during a learn to row program hosted by the club.
UTS dominated overall with Nepean, University of NSW and St George also claiming victory in many races.
Local country music star Jake Davy entertained the crowds with special lunch time concerts before heading off to the Tamworth music festival on Sunday.
