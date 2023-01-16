MANNING Rowing Club was represented in the Stacks Finance/Croker Oars Mixed Eight Challenge for the first time in four years at the weekend's Summer Regatta.
The home club fielded by far the youngest crew in the 16 strong event.
Coach, Hugh McLeod said Hannah Smith, at 17, was the veteran of the eight. Manning finished a credible 10th.
"I expected them to finish about midfield and they did that,'' McLeod said.
"I'm very happy with the result. They went fantastic, we didn't expect them to win, just put in a strong performance and they did.''
Crew members were Bronte Eady, William Thomas, Rian Watkins, Hunter Chapman, Hannah and Mikayla Smith, Bella Kington, Zoe Hutchison and Josh McPherson.
Bronte Eady, who rowed in the bow seat, was contesting her first regatta.
"She only learnt to row a couple of weeks ago,'' McLeod said.
"Bronte jumped in the boat and picked it up really quickly, I was very happy to take her along.''
The crew only had two on-water training sessions before starting in the 1000 metre challenge, that was a handicap event.
"It was wonderful to see them get out there and have a good go,'' McLeod added.
McLeod assured the youngsters will benefit from the experience and said the club is well placed to be represented in the challenge - the feature race on the three day regatta program, for some years to come.
"I certainly hope so,'' he said.
