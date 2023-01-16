Manning River Times

Coach McLeod pleased with mixed eight's performance

By Mick McDonald
Updated January 16 2023 - 3:33pm, first published 3:00pm
MANNING Rowing Club was represented in the Stacks Finance/Croker Oars Mixed Eight Challenge for the first time in four years at the weekend's Summer Regatta.

