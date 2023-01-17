Manning River Times

Four Manning players in Mid North Coast under 15 girls side

January 17 2023 - 2:00pm
Manning representatives in the Mid North Coast under 15 side Summa Sneddon, Riely McLeod, Ava Patterson and Arabella Roohan

Cricket NSW held its inaugural Under 15s Girls Youth Country Championships at Singleton. The championships were contested by nine squads from throughout NSW.

