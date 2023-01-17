Cricket NSW held its inaugural Under 15s Girls Youth Country Championships at Singleton. The championships were contested by nine squads from throughout NSW.
The young Mid North Coast squad included four Manning based players, and punched above its weight against the zone level sides, finishing seventh overall, and sixth based on a very good net run rate of just -.29.
MNC started with a 9 run loss to Central Coast Zone, and a 10 run loss to Riverina Zone. Success came on day three with a 5 wicket win over North Coast, before a tense 2 wicket loss to Hunter Valley on the final day.
Manning and Taree West batter, Riely McLeod performed strongly opening in most matches. Scoring a total of 96 runs with a top score of 27 against Hunter Valley, Riely was up there with the best batters at the competition. Old Bar's Ava Patterson, also regularly found herself opening the batting and consistently improved throughout the competition, which featured a valuable 11 in the narrow loss to Hunter Valley.
Other batting highlights included 30 by Hastings Murphy Hutchings against Central Coast. Murphy also showed promise as a wicket keeper, taking the gloves for three matches.
Hasting and Port Macquarie fast bowler Lane Jordan bowled with extreme pace, taking 12 wickets during the carnival, including a hat trick in the final match against Hunter. Lane's figures included 3/8 (Central Coast), 4/12 (Riverina), 1/15 (Newcastle) and 4/6 against Hunter Valley. She was also involved in a pivotal 67 run partnership with fellow Hastings player Lola Welsh, to ensure victory against North Coast.
Lane will also travel to Dubbo this week having been selected to participate in the Under 15 Country Female Challenge, placing her amongst the top performers in Country NSW cricket.
Manning and Taree West bowler, Arabella Roohan had a difficult start to the carnival after a seven week injury layoff, but recovered on day two with two outstanding run-outs including a direct hit in the match against Greater Illawarra.
Arabella bowled economically as oppositions started to up their run rate and some skilful in-swing bowling (1/9) dismissed Newcastle number 4, Cossette Thomas on day three. Macleay's Tess O'Sullivan was also an outstanding contributor with the ball taking five wickets during the carnival with an impressive 3/23 against Newcastle.
Many of the young squad will be eligible to play at the 15s championships next szeason. Cricket NSW is also encouraging more council level teams to enter next year, further developing girls cricket, and opening up opportunities for progress through the Pathway. The Mid North Coast squad is well placed and looking forward to next year's championships.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.