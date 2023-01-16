MID North Coast under 13 cricket squad had mixed success at a week long carnival in Ballina.
Some standout contributions including 73 not out off 64 from Hastings based Ben Spencer. Sam Proctor made 31 against Far North Coast while Manning and Bulahdelah based batter Charlie Matheson made strong contributions throughout the week including 29, 23 and 22.
There were also some fine bowling contributions from Darryl Iggleden, who took 4/28 and Oliver Hayden 3/19 against Far North Coast, while Manning and Wingham based player Gus Loretan was outstanding with 2/4 against Far North Coast and 2/22 against Metro Brisbane.
The under 12 Mid North Coast squad travelled to a recovering Lismore for their four day carnival.
Manning and Taree West based player Carter Cox had a breakthrough carnival with outstanding batting performances including 52 not out against Lake Mac Attack, and 31 against Sydney Spartans. The 52 not out ensured the substantial total of 145 was chased down by Mid North Coast.
Great Lakes batter Kobi Harris, also made a superb against Far North Coast, at his first carnival. Fellow Great Lakes all-rounder Jesse Townsend also made several contributions with bat and ball, which featured 23 against Newcastle Blasters.
Attention now turns to the under 14s who travel to Newcastle this week, and the Mid North Coast 15s and 16s squads will be taking part in this weeks Stan Austin Carnival in the Manning.
