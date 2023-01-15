IN a game of fluctuating fortunes Taree United and Great Lakes played out a tie in the Manning T1 cricket encounter played at Cundletown.
United won the toss and elected to bat and made 204. Great Lakes finished on the same score in reply.
With five matches remaining before the start of the semi-finals, Great Lakes maintain the lead in the race for the minor premiership. United, in second place and Wingham, third, are the only serious challengers.
United lost a couple of early wickets in their innings, however, Damon Minett and veteran Murray McCartney produced a solid partnership.
"Muz (McCartney) was looking really good, he made 45 but then tore his hamstring and had to retire hurt,'' United captain Josh Ferris said.
"A lot of other batters made starts, but no-one really went on and made a big score.''
Ricky Campbell made 39 and Ferris 33.
The Great Lakes bowlers shared the wickets, with Will Elliott taking 2/22, Aiden White 2/40 and Ishan Thapa Magar 2/9.
"We thought 204 might be enough,'' Ferris said.
"But without Muz, we only had 10 fieldsman and that didn't help.''
Jackson Witts ran out Great Lakes opener Dean Bensch (0) with the score on 9 while youngster Jacob Smith dismissed Drew Townsend (4) with 33 on board. However, Liam Simpson then produced the best innings of the match, making 74 including seven boundaries. When he was dismissed Great Lakes looked in command, with the score 5/159 with Blake Clarke at the crease and in form.
"At that stage they looked home and hosed,'' Ferris said.
However, United kept taking wickets and Dean Mills dismissed Clarke for a well hit 48, leaving Great Lakes at 7/186.
"When Blake Clarke was dismissed it changed things a bit,'' Ferris said.
"We just hung in there.''
Ishan Thapa Magar fell for a duck (8/191) while Aiden White was run out for a handy 10 (9/199) leaving Will Elliott and Riley Webster at the crease in the last over. Minett then trapped Elliott in from for 3 after he had earlier tied the scores.
Ferris pointed out that close finishes are now the norm for United/Great Lakes encounters.
"We still have a chance of finishing minor premiers, but we do have to improve a bit,'' he added.
Meanwhile, classy Wingham batter Ben Cole plundered his second century of the season in the game against Old Bar at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar.
Wingham captain Dave Rees won the toss and his batters responded by making 9/249. Cole smashed 13 boundaries and four sixes in his innings. He also scored a century in the first round clash against Old Bar.
Ryan Morris (38), Dave Rees (31) and Hudson Bird (29) all made contributions.
Old Bar managed 136 in reply. Brendan Labutis-Mays returned 3/18 from four for Wingham while Jaimee-Lee Woolfe claimed 3/27.
Gloucester improved their chances of claiming fourth spot when comfortably defeating Taree West in the game at Gloucester.
The Bushmen were restricted to 148 after skipper Harry Clarke won the toss and batted. Mitchell Pinch top scored with 34.
Matt Dixon was the best of the Taree West bowlers, taking 2/16.
RELATED: Manning's one wicket win
However, as has been the case all season, Taree West's batting folded and they made just 48 in reply from 16.1 overs. Jye Barkwill was again the destroyer for Gloucester, finishing with 5/26.
Cooper Garland was the only Taree West batter to make double figures. He top scored with 18.
In this Saturday's matches United plays Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve in the game of the round, Gloucester can clinch a finals berth by beating Old Bar at Gloucester while Great Lakes host Taree West at Tuncurry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.