MANNING River Dragon Boat Club took dragon boating to Manning Mall last Saturday (January 14) to meet potential dragon boaters in the Taree area.
In preparation for the first Learn2Paddle Program for 2023, the club agreed that the best way to really demonstrate how great the sport is, was to get into the community and talk to as many residents as possible.
Paddlers covered the Manning Mall and Taree Central, the Wingham, Old Bar, Halliday's Point and Cundletown and to get the word out. The results were amazing with more than 20 community members signing up to come to the first Come and Try session for the Learn2Paddle Program.
With no obligation or fee attached, they will be coming along at 8.30am to the clubhouse, in the Taree Sailing Club this Saturday, January 21 to have a go.
Lifejackets and paddles are provided by the club and all the new paddlers needs to bring is enthusiasm and the desire to have a go.
Club registrar Karen 'Kaz' Drury is very positive about the outcome of the meet and greet and believes this could become an annual event. She was very pleased to have brand new members come along to the meet and greet to let others in the community know how welcoming and inclusive the club is.
Kaz also wants everyone to know that if you missed meeting the Mighty Manning Dragon Boaters on the weekend that they can find more information on the Manning River Dragon Boat Club website: https://www.mrdbc.com.au/ and their Facebook page "Manning River Dragon Boat Club.
They are also encouraged to contact Kaz, on 0410 608 042 to have a chat and find out more about this great sport or better still, to put their name down for the first Come and Try Day for 2023.
