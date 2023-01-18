Manning River Times
Dragon boat club looking for new members

Updated January 18 2023 - 2:28pm, first published 12:00pm
Manning Dragon Boat Club members conduct an information day at Manning Mall.

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club took dragon boating to Manning Mall last Saturday (January 14) to meet potential dragon boaters in the Taree area.

