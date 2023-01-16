MANNING scored a thrilling one wicket win over Macleay in the opening round of the Mid North Coast inter-district First 11 cricket competition played at the Johnny Martin Oval.
Ryan Smoothy smashed a six over midwicket in the final over of the game to secure the win. Manning captain Dave Rees won the toss and elected to bowl. The visitors then batted out the 50 overs, making 172.
Jamie Cooper top scored for Macleay with 63 while Jackson Korn made 42.
Will Elliott was the most successful of the Manning bowlers, finishing with 3/28 while Ryan Smoothy (1/22) and Aiden White (1/21) bowled economically. Jaimee-Lee Woolfe, in her debut for the Manning Firsts, finished with 0/17. Dylan Strathdee excelled in the field.
"He saved us about 30 runs,'' skipper Rees said.
Manning had some stumbles in the run chase. Liam Simpson opened the batting and held the innings together with a composed innings of 69 before he was run out.
However, Manning lost wickets at regular intervals although Strathdee and Tom Kelly put on 35 invaluable runs. At the 44th over Manning had 165 but took until the last over to finally claim the win with the Smoothy and Elliott at the crease.
Manning Cricket Association president Steve Campbell said two players withdrew on Friday and another on Saturday and this caused a late reshuffle.
"We knew we had a good bowling side, it was just whether our batting was up to it,'' he said.
He added the wicket played reasonably well. This was the first game played at the Martin Oval this season after the playing surface was badly damaged in last year's ongoing wet weather.
Manning will now play Hastings at Port Macquarie on Sunday, February 26 with the final scheduled for Sunday, March 12.
