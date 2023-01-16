Manning River Times

Ryan Smoothy's six secures win for Manning Firsts | Photos

Updated January 16 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:00am
MANNING scored a thrilling one wicket win over Macleay in the opening round of the Mid North Coast inter-district First 11 cricket competition played at the Johnny Martin Oval.

