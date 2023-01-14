Manning River Times
UTS maintains domination of mixed eight handicap challenge at Manning regatta

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated January 14 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 2:00pm
Oh what a feeling...UTS mixed crew members after their convincing win in the Stack Finance/Croker Oars Mixed Eight Challenge on Saturday.

UNIVERSITY of Technology Sydney (UTS) made it six starts for six wins in the Stacks Finance/Croker Oars Mixed Eight Handicap Challenge raced on Saturday afternoon.

