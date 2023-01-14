UNIVERSITY of Technology Sydney (UTS) made it six starts for six wins in the Stacks Finance/Croker Oars Mixed Eight Handicap Challenge raced on Saturday afternoon.
This was the feature event on Manning Rowing Club's Summer Regatta program.
A 12 second handicap proved to be just a minor hurdle for the polished UTS crew. They were the back markers in the 16 strong field, but aided by a favourable channel on the Glenthorne side of the river, the crew took the lead midway through the 1000 metre race and greeted a length clear of Glebe, with University of NSW third.
Manning Rowing Club entered a crew for the first time what is believed to be four years and finished a credible 10th.
UTS coach Elliot Shackcloth-Bertinetti conceded that he was 'very nervous' at the start due to the 12 second handicap.
"But they kept it all together and pulled off a nice win,'' he said.
He said conditions were perfect for the race, despite a slight chop, while the crews had to work into a nor-easter.
"We have a bit of a tradition at the club of coming here and winning this race,'' Shackcloth-Bertinetti said.
"We had our camp here this week and this regatta is a good way to cap that off.''
He said the handicap acted as an incentive for the crew.
"We had a couple of our young rowers in the crew and our women's coach, Katie Healy, was in the two seat, she jumped in without much training and gave it a stab.''
He said the rowers enjoy the chance to compete in a mixed event.
"Unfortunately, there's not many opportunities to row in mixed boats, so this is great,'' Shackcloth-Bertinetti added.
He confirmed the club will be a definite starter next year where they'll be aiming to make it seven from seven.
Manning coach Hugh McLeod was ecstatic with the performance of his rookie crew.
"I expected them to be about midfield and that's where they finished,'' he said.
He revealed that Bronte Eadie was rowing in a regatta for the first time.
"Bronte only learnt to row a couple of weeks ago,'' McLeod explained.
"She's picked it up really quickly and I was very happy to have her along.''
Hannah Smith is the 'veteran' of the crew.
"Hannah's 17,'' McLeod said.
McLeod described UTS as 'a brilliant crew.'
"I always expected them to win,'' he said.
"They're a very good development squad and they had great water over on the far side of the river. They had 12 seconds to hunt down, but that didn't bother them.
"If we'd given them another five seconds then maybe it would have been a bit closer. Maybe we'll have to start them from the other side of the bridge next year,'' he said with a laugh.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.