Business encouraged to apply for jobs boost

Expressions of Interest for round through of the Regional Job Creation Fund are now open and businesses are encouraged to apply.
The EOIs are open for applications that attract investment through co-funded projects and initiatives to support economic growth, productivity, and diversity.
"Businesses in Myall Lakes Electorate contribute greatly to our economy and the Regional Job Creation Fund continues to support regional business by co-funding projects that drive investment, create jobs and boost economic growth," Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said.
Stebercraft in Taree was one of the businesses who benefited from a $100,000 grant from round two of the fund. They received the funding to assist with the creation of an assembly line to make small boats. This has enabled Stebercraft to employ another two fulltime employees including an apprentice, Mr Bromhead said.
Eligible businesses can apply for grants of between $100,000 and $10 million for projects such as replacing plant equipment, upgrading technology and ensuring businesses that might otherwise have to relocate can remain operational in regional areas.
Expressions of Interest for Round Three of the Regional Job Creation Fund opened on Friday, January 13 and close 5pm Monday, March 6, 2023. Successful EOI applicants will be invited to submit detailed applications from May 2023.
For further information about the Regional Job Creation Fund, including program guidelines and eligibility criteria, go to www.nsw.gov.au/RJCF.
