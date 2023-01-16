Manning River Times
Have your say on MidCoast Council Draft Aboriginal Action Plan

January 17 2023 - 10:00am
Dwayne Clarke, Hannah Early, Kelly King and MidCoast Council mayor Claire Pontin at the Purfleet pop-up. Picture supplied

MidCoast Council is inviting the community to provide feedback on the MidCoast Draft Aboriginal Action Plan.

