Free breakfast ahead of Australia Day event in Wingham

Mr Paul Ivers, principal of Wingham High School, has one again generously allowed the use of the school's Multi Purpose Centre for Australia Day celebrations in Wingham.
The morning starts at 8am with a free breakfast courtesy of the Wingham Rotary Club.
The Australia Day ceremony, presented by Manning Valley Historical Society, starts at 8.30am.
Australia Day chairperson Mave Richardson AM PSM, president and patron MVHS Inc, will welcome the attendees and give an acknowledgement of country.
The proud tradition of involvement of the 1st Wingham Scout Group in the flag raising will continue.
MidCoast Council mayor Alan Tickle with give the official address, with the school leaders of Wingham High School and MidCoast Christian College giving addresses on "Why I'm proud to be Australia".
The Wingham Australia Day Community Award presentations will be made by Peter Fotheringham, president of Wingham Rotary Club.
Awards will be given in the following categories:
