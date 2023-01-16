Manning River Times
Free breakfast ahead of Australia Day event in Wingham

January 16 2023 - 5:00pm
Wingham Rotary Club are providing free breakfast ahead of the Australia Day ceremony. Picture Shutersotck

Mr Paul Ivers, principal of Wingham High School, has one again generously allowed the use of the school's Multi Purpose Centre for Australia Day celebrations in Wingham.

