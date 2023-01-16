Manning River Times
MidCoast Council disaster preparedness workshops for bushfire-affected communities

January 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Free workshops to prepare for disasters now

Free events and workshops across the Mid Coast will help bushfire-affected communities prepare for future disasters.

