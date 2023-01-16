Free workshops to prepare for disasters now

Free events and workshops across the Mid Coast will help bushfire-affected communities prepare for future disasters.
"We want households to be prepared for disaster, to assist them to stay safe when these events occur," said MidCoast Council's manager of libraries and community services, Alex Mills.
Residents will have access to experts to help them develop their own bushfire preparedness plan.
They will also receive a hand-crank radio for communication in an emergency, along with a document pouch to safely store important documents.
The Hunter Joint Organisation will showcase a digital sand table, which can simulate how fire moves across local landscapes.
The Simtable provides a realistic demonstration of how your property and community could be affected by fire.
Two meetings will take place in each community, and residents can attend either one or both.
More than 130 people have already attended initial meetings held in November 2022 at Burrell Creek, Mooral Creek, Killabakh, Wherrol Flat, Bungwahl, Stroud and Johns River.
"We'll be ensuring another 54 bushfire-affected communities have access to the workshops throughout 2023," said Alex Mills.
January meetings are being held at Killabakh (Tuesday 17), Wherrol Flat (Thursday 19) Upper Lansdowne (Tuesday 24), Bobin (Monday 30) and Black Head (Tuesday 31).
The project is aiming to reach over 11,600 households across the MidCoast region.
The project is funded by the Federal Government's Black Summer Fire Grants. MidCoast Council and several support agencies will help people at the workshops.
If you would like more information, or to find an event near you and register to attend, please head to www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/prepareforbushfire.
